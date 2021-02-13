Dutch get their skates on in Amsterdam before the thaw MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 7:33 a.m.
1 of3 Dozens of skaters took to the frozen surface of Amsterdam's historic Prinsengracht canal in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, as the deep freeze gripping Europe briefly made it possible to skate on a small section of the canal for the first time since 2018. People skated and walked on a small stretch of ice between two bridges close to the landmark Westerkerk before growing cracks in the ice forced all but the most daring off the ice. in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Patrick Post/AP Show More Show Less
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dozens of skaters took to the frozen surface of Amsterdam’s historic Prinsengracht canal Saturday as the deep freeze gripping Europe briefly made it possible to skate on a small section of the canal for the first time since 2018.
People skated and walked on a small stretch of ice between two bridges close to the landmark Westerkerk before growing cracks in the ice forced all but the most daring off the ice. One man even slithered across the ice on a skateboard deck without the wheels.