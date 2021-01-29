Dutch court to rule in Nigerian farmers' case against Shell MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 3:28 a.m.
1 of5 FILE- In this Thursday Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, plaintiffs Alali Efanga, Friday Alfrad Akpan, Chief Fidelis A. Oguru and Eric Dooh, from left to right, wait for the start of a court case of Nigerian farmers against Shell, in The Hague, Netherlands. A Dutch appeals court is delivering its judgment Friday Jan. 29, 2021, in a long-running case in which four Nigerian farmers are seeking compensation and a cleanup from energy giant Shell for pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines in the Niger Delta. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE- In this Thursday Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, judges, rear, and Nigerian plaintiffs, front, wait for the start of a court case of Nigerian farmers against Shell in The Hague, Netherlands. A Dutch appeals court is delivering its judgment Friday Jan. 29, 2021, in a long-running case in which four Nigerian farmers are seeking compensation and a cleanup from energy giant Shell for pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines in the Niger Delta. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE- In this Wednesday Jan. 30, 2013, file photo, plaintiff Eric Dooh waits for the start of the court case of Nigerian farmers against Shell, in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday Jan. 30, 2013. A Dutch appeals court is delivering its judgment Friday Jan. 29, 2021, in a long-running case in which four Nigerian farmers are seeking compensation and a cleanup from energy giant Shell for pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines in the Niger Delta. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE- In this Thursday Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, a woman takes a picture of plaintiffs Friday Alfred Akpan, left, Eric Dooh, second left, and Chief Fidelis A. Oguru, second right, Friends of the Earth Nigeria lawyer Chima Williams, right, and Nigerian Embassy Representative Nini Okey-Uche, center, as they pose for a sign reading 'Palace of Justice', ahead of the court case of Nigerian farmers against Shell, in The Hague, Netherlands. A Dutch appeals court is delivering its judgment Friday Jan. 29, 2021, in a long-running case in which four Nigerian farmers are seeking compensation and a cleanup from energy giant Shell for pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines in the Niger Delta. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE- In this Wednesday Jan. 30, 2013, file photo, Friends of the Earth activists hold a banner outside the court ahead of the court case of Nigerian farmers against Shell, in The Hague, Netherlands. A Dutch appeals court is delivering its judgment Friday Jan. 29, 2021, in a long-running case in which four Nigerian farmers are seeking compensation and a cleanup from energy giant Shell for pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines in the Niger Delta. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court is delivering its judgment Friday in a long-running civil case in which four Nigerian farmers are seeking compensation and a cleanup from energy giant Shell for pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines in the Niger Delta.
The decision, which can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court, is the latest stage in a case that is breaking new legal ground in how far multinationals in the Netherlands can be held responsible for actions of their overseas subsidiaries.