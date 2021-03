Piroschka van de Wouw/AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Preliminary discussions to map out the contours of the next Dutch governing coalition ground to a halt Thursday after one of the two officials leading the talks tested positive for the coronavirus.

The government information service said that meetings planned for Thursday in the Netherlands were canceled following the positive test result for Kajsa Ollongren, who is also caretaker interior minister and deputy prime minister in the outgoing coalition.