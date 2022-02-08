'Dune,' 'Power of the Dog' poised for Oscar nomination hauls JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer Feb. 8, 2022 Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 12:53 a.m.
Caitriona Balfe, from left, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie appear in a scene from "Belfast." (Rob Youngson/Focus Features via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith in a scene from "King Richard." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
This image released by Amazon shows Ben Affleck, left, and Tye Sheridan in a scene from "The Tender Bar." (Claire Folger/Amazon via AP)
This image released by A24 shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "The Tragedy of Macbeth." (A24 via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from "Dune." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Andrew Garfield in a scene from "Tick, Tick...Boom!" (Macall Polay/Netflix via AP)
This image released by 20th Century Studios shows, from left, Ilda Mason as Luz, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and Ana Isabelle as Rosalia in "West Side Story." (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP)
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from "CODA." (Apple TV+ via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Leonardo DiCaprio in "Don't Look Up." (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP)
Director Jane Campion appears at the screening of "The Power of the Dog" during the American Film Festival in Los Angeles on Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
This image released by MGM shows Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, left, and Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in "House of Gucci." (Fabio Lovino/MGM via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Olivia Colman in a scene from "The Lost Daughter." (Yannis Drakoulidis/Netflix via AP)
This image released by MGM shows Cooper Hoffman, left, and Alana Haim in a scene from "Licorice Pizza." (MGM via AP)
This image released by Janus Films and Sideshow shows Hidetoshi Nishijima, left, and Toko Miura in a scene from "Drive My Car." (Janus Films and Sideshow via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday morning's Oscar nominations should bring Will Smith his third Academy Awards nod, a lot of love for Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic “Dune" and nominations spread across more streaming services than ever.
Nominations to the 94th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday beginning at 8:18 a.m. EST. Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan will read the nominees live on multiple platforms, including Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy’s social media accounts and on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”