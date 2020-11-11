Duluth police switch to emergency staffing due to COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Duluth Police Department officials said Tuesday they are switching to an emergency staffing schedule after about a quarter of employees were forced to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Police spokeswoman Ingrid Hornibrook said 17 staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon. Another 31 employees, including Chief Mike Tusken, were in quarantine due to close contact issues, the Star Tribune reported.

Investigative officers will work rotating shifts and back up patrol officers, who will work five consecutive 12-hour days followed by a 10-day quarantine period. A similar staff plan was put into place at the onset of the pandemic, in an effort to slow spread of the virus.

The department has 200 employees, including about 158 officers.