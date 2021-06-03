Duke's Krzyzewski eager for a final run with the Blue Devils AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer June 3, 2021 Updated: June 3, 2021 3:41 p.m.
1 of6 Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks during an NCAA college basketball news conference Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Krzyzewski, the winningest coach in the history of Division I men's college basketball announced that next season will be his last with the Blue Devils program he has built into one of college basketball’s bluebloods. The school named former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer as his successor for the 2022-23 season. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Travis Long/AP Show More Show Less
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski had pondered for years when it would be the right time to leave a Hall of Fame coaching career that he has long loved.
Now Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils have committed to a plan: coach a final season in a farewell tour of sorts for one of the college basketball's icons, then hand off to a trusted successor. And he's eager for that chance, particularly after a bumpy season.