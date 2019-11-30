Drum and bugle corps holds open house

The Connecticut Hurricanes Drum and Bugle Corps will hold their 2020 open house on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Connecticut Hurricanes Drum and Bugle Corps will hold their 2020 open house on Sunday, Dec. 1. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Drum and bugle corps holds open house 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Connecticut Hurricanes Drum and Bugle Corps has scheduled their 2020 open house on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., at Amity High School, 25 Newton Road, Woodbridge.

The Corps is open to all ages in brass, percussion, and color guard sections. Previous experience is not required. Members hail from throughout Connecticut, local schools, colleges and communities, as well as from other states.

Join the Hurricanes for a day full of tradition, family, and excellence and learn what it’s like to be a member.

The mission of the Connecticut Hurricanes is to provide a competitive platform where members can build successful, healthy lifestyles through music and performances, gain artistic excellence, learn teamwork, sportsmanship and civic pride.

For more information, visit cthurricanes.org/join or email info@cthurricanes.org.