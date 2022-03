BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A drug smuggling ring that included inmates at a county jail in Mississippi has been busted, authorities said.

Ronnie Earhart, 41, of Bayside Park, Mississippi, and Hancock County jail inmate Mindi Saucier were arrested on charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs, Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a news release, The Sun Herald reported. Another inmate, Valerie Black, also faces a conspiracy charge, he said.