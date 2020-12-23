Driver of truck that killed 5 bicyclists due in Vegas court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The driver of a truck that struck and killed five bicyclists on a Nevada highway arrived Wednesday in custody in Las Vegas, where he was scheduled to face a judge Thursday on felony driving under the influence charges.

Jordan Alexander Barson, 45, is expected to have a lawyer representing him on 12 charges also including reckless driving in the Dec. 10 crash involving a box truck and a line of bicyclists on U.S. 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight, Nevada.