Driver escapes injury when saguaro cactus pierces windshield

This photo provided by the Northwest Fire District shows where a driver escaped injury when his car's windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday, July 10, 2019 on the outskirts of Tucson, Ariz. Pima County sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median before ending up on the other side of a road and that the cactus ended up slamming into the car's windshield. (Northwest Fire District via AP)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car's windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday on the outskirts of Tucson.

Pima County sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median.

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car's hood.

Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.

The driver's identity wasn't released.