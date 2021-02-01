Driver charged with attacking trooper held without bail

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — A driver charged with attacking a Massachusetts State Police trooper who had pulled him over was held without bail at his arraignment Monday pending, a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to society.
Devin Fuller, 29, was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder and assault and battery on a police officer in connection with the confrontation on Route 24 in Randolph on Saturday. He's accused of pushing the trooper into traffic, punching him and reaching for his service weapon,