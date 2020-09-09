Driver believed on sedatives pleads guilty in fatal crash

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming woman prosecutors say had a higher-than-prescribed level of a sedative in her system when she crashed her car and killed two people pleaded guilty to felony vehicular homicide.

Sydney Peterson, 34, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide after she crossed a highway divider and collided with a car carrying three men in July 2019, t he Gillette News Record reported. Two of the men, Alex Gill and Stephen Biddle, did not survive.

Peterson faces at least 20 years in prison if a judge agrees to the sentencing recommendation. Her attorney, Greg Steward, did not return a phone message Wednesday seeking comment.

Police said they discovered in Peterson's car a prescription bottle for clonazepam that she had filled that day. The prescription was for 62 pills, but only 53 remained.

Many consumers know clonazepam by the brand name Klonopin. Peterson said she had taken only two pills, as instructed.

Prosecutors introduced evidence from toxicology reports that indicated her clonazepam levels at the time of the crash were high and “above the therapeutic level,” according to Dr. Ron Kirschner, of the Nebraska Regional Poison Center.

Peterson had a previous felony drug conviction from 2012. She was sentenced to 11 years and was released early on parole.