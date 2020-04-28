Drive Through Food Drive supports food pantries

The Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, is hosting a Drive Through Food Drive to support area food pantries, which are experiencing extraordinary need right now. The Food Drive will take place in the parking lot of the church on Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m.-noon. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at all times to protect the health of donors and volunteers.

All donations of food will be delivered directly to the Trumbull Food Pantry, Blessed Sacrament Parish in Bridgeport, and the Thomas Merton Center in Bridgeport.

Before leaving home, place food donations in bags in your trunk. Pull up to the front of the Family Center, where food will be collected. No need to leave your car. Open your trunk from the inside of your car. (If your car is not equipped with a means to open your trunk from inside the car, step outside the car to open your trunk.) Volunteers wearing masks and gloves and maintaining social distancing will remove the bag(s) of food donations.

The food banks’ greatest needs include: Tuna fish, mac and cheese, canned pasta (ex: Chef Boyardee), pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, canned fruit, canned soups, bread, granola bars, energy bars, pop tarts, apple sauce, small cereal boxes, Gatorade, bottled water, juice boxes, etc. (No corn, green beans, gravy or stuffing.)

Also needed are toiletry items such as soap, toilet tissue, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, etc.

You may also offer a monetary donation for this purpose. In this case, the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach Committee will use all financial donations to buy food which will be divided equally among the three food banks. Make checks payable to St. Catherine of Siena, and write “Food Banks” in the memo line.

The Drive Through Food Drive is organized by St. Catherine’s Social Justice and Charitable Outreach team, led by Salvatore Spadaccino. Other initiatives that the Social Justice & Charitable Outreach Team has worked on include: Toiletry drive, school backpack drive, Thanksgiving food drive, annual Parish giving tree, pro-life baby shower, and more.

For more information on the Social Justice and Charitable Outreach ministry at St. Catherine of Siena in Trumbull, contact Salvatore Spadaccino, Coordinator for Social Justice and Charitable Outreach, at caritas@stcatherinetrumbull.com.