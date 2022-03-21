Dredging seeks to free grounded cargo ship in Chesapeake Bay March 21, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 9:52 p.m.
1 of7 Crews dredge near the container ship Ever Forward in efforts to free it after it ran aground off the coast near Pasadena, Md., Monday, March 21, 2022. The ship isn't blocking navigation in the channel, unlike last year's high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
BALTIMORE (AP) — Dredging has begun to free a cargo ship stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a week, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday.
A salvage company began dredging around the 1,095-foot (334-meter) Ever Forward on Sunday and the work is expected to continue throughout the week, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno said in an email. The grounded vessel is stable, poses no pollution threat and isn't impacting Port of Baltimore operations, Centano said.