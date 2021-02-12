Draghi says he has enough support to form Italy's new govt Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 1:52 p.m.
1 of6 Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi arrives at the Quirinale presidential palace for talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Draghi has secured pledges of backing from nearly every party in the Italian Parliament as he wrapped up political consultations aimed at giving the pandemic-ravaged nation a new government. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Friday told Italy’s president that he has secured enough political support to form a new government
The formation of a broad-based government of national unity was widely expected after most political parties across the spectrum signaled their support for Draghi. Italy is at a critical juncture as it battles the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, which struck Italy first outside of Asia almost exactly one year ago.