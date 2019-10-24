Dozens of collection sites set for WVa drug take back event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The public can drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs at more than 110 collection sites across West Virginia this weekend.

Law enforcement officials are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Dropoff locations can be found online . The collection sites include sheriff, community police and state police offices, fire departments, and pharmacies and grocery stores.

In addition, e-cigarette devices will be collected after the batteries are removed. President Donald Trump's administration has proposed a sweeping ban on e-cigarette flavorings. Several states have already done so.

The national event was launched in 2010 and is held twice each year. Last October more than 457 tons (414 metric tons) of prescription drugs were collected nationally.

___

Online:

https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html