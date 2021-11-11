Doughnut shop operators convicted of hiding $2.8M in sales

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — The operators of three doughnut shops in central New York were convicted of tax evasion after concealing $2.8 million in cash sales from the government, according to federal prosecutors.

Rome residents John Zourdos, his wife Helen Zourdos and their son Dimitrios Zourdos were each convicted Wednesday of one count conspiracy to defraud the United States, seven counts of tax evasion, and seven counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false corporate tax returns. The trio operated three Dipping Donuts stores in Rome and New Hartford, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.