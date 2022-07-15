Doping sleuths keep sunscreen from burning track stars EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer July 15, 2022 Updated: July 15, 2022 1:11 p.m.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — They almost got burned.
Though there's nothing novel in suggesting all 1,900 athletes who will train and compete in the sunny stadium at track world championships in Eugene, Oregon, over the next 10 days should slather up with sunscreen, in the complicated world of antidoping, nothing is quite that simple.