Donors flock to food pantry fundraiser
Trumbull Community Women has announced they will be placing a flock of flamingos on lawns for a $25 donation, the proceeds of which will be entirely donated to the Trumbull Food Pantry.
With the idea of having fun while making a contribution, the flamingos can be placed on your own lawn or the lawn of a friend, neighbor or family member in Trumbull. The flamingos will be accompanied by a sign showing support for the food pantry.
The minimum donation is $25 although larger amounts are appreciated.
Visit trumbullcommunitywomen.org for details on how to request the service and make the donation.
