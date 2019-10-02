  • Newtown Savings Bank employees Carissa Costello and Priscila Otoni Rodrigues bring food drive donations and a $1,000 check to the Trumbull Food Pantry to serve families in need. Karen Seferi also in photo, Food Pantry Coordinator. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Newtown Savings Bank employees Carissa Costello and Priscila Otoni Rodrigues bring food drive donations and a $1,000 check to the Trumbull Food Pantry to serve families in need. Karen Seferi also in photo, Food Pantry Coordinator.

    less

    Newtown Savings Bank employees Carissa Costello and Priscila Otoni Rodrigues bring food drive donations and a $1,000 check to the Trumbull Food Pantry to serve families in need. Karen Seferi also in photo, Food

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Newtown Savings Bank employees Carissa Costello and Priscila Otoni Rodrigues bring food drive donations and a $1,000 check to the Trumbull Food Pantry to serve families in need. Karen Seferi also in photo, Food Pantry Coordinator.

less

Newtown Savings Bank employees Carissa Costello and Priscila Otoni Rodrigues bring food drive donations and a $1,000 check to the Trumbull Food Pantry to serve families in need. Karen Seferi also in photo, Food

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo