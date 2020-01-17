Donations sought for children’s clothing drive

Trumbull Community Women has announced that on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the women’s volunteer group will be holding a children’s clothing drive in the lobby of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

New and gently used children’s clothes will be collected and donated to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, which is one of the organizations that the women’s group is supporting this year.