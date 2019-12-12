Donations sought at animal shelter

For anyone interested in donating some needed items to the Trumbull Animal Shelter, they can always use the following:

• Clay litter (non-clumping)

• Dry cat food

• Canned cat or canned dog food (any kind)

• Laundry detergent

Although it is appreciated, soft toys with squeakers and stuffing are discouraged, since the animals can tear them out and get sick.

For other items, call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or visit Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) on Amazon.com. Click on Wish List and search for Trumbull Animal Group.

Donated items can be dropped off at the shelter, 324 Church Hill Road.