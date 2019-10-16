Donate blood Oct. 18

Blood donations will take place at Trumbull YMCA, 20 Trefoil Drive on Friday, Oct. 18, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Download the redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.