Dominican Republic expels, mistreats Haitians, activists say DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press Dec. 5, 2021 Updated: Dec. 5, 2021 10:23 a.m.
Men play a game of dominoes in their spare time in the Batey La Lima community, in La Romana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Human rights activists say an increasing mistreatment of the country's Haitians coincided with the rise of Luis Abinader, who took office as president in August 2020. Matias Delacroix/AP
A Haitian child carries a container filled with water across an improvised soccer field in the Batey La Lima community, in La Romana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Human rights activists are accusing the Luis Abinader government of targeting Haitian migrants, separating children from their parents and racial profiling. Matias Delacroix/AP
An aerial view of the Batey La Lima community, an impoverished community surrounded by a massive sugarcane plantation in the southern coastal city of La Romana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Matias Delacroix/AP
A woman, who is denied entry into the Dominican Republic, tries to put on her protective face mask as a soldier removes her from a line for not initially wearing the mask, at the border crossing in Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. An increasing mistreatment of the country's Haitians, observers say, coincided with the rise of Luis Abinader, who took office as president in August 2020. Matias Delacroix/AP
People, mostly Haitians, sell and buy goods at a market in the border town of Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of Haitians are believed to live in the Dominican Republic, even before many fled Haiti in recent months in the wake of a presidential assassination, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a severe shortage of fuel and a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings. Matias Delacroix/AP
Men bathe in the Massacre River on the border between Dominican Republic and Haiti, in Ouanaminthe, Dominican Republic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. As the rest of the world closes its doors to Haitian migrants, the country that shares an island with Haiti also is cracking down in a way that human rights activists say hasn't been seen in decades. Matias Delacroix/AP
Undocumented Haitians, detained by immigration officials, step out of a bus to be deported to Haiti, in Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. More than 31,000 people have been deported by the Dominican Republic to Haiti this year, more than 12,000 of them in just the past three months -- a huge spike, observers say. Matias Delacroix/AP
A handcuff secures the latch of a prisoner bus transporting undocumented Haitians to be deported to Haiti, in Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. More than 31,000 people have been deported by the Dominican Republic to Haiti this year, more than 12,000 of them in just the past three months -- a huge spike, observers say. Matias Delacroix/AP
Bien-Aime St. Clair steps off a bus that transported him from Santiago De Los Caballeros to de deported to Haiti, in Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. St. Clair was a child when his mother brought him to the Dominican Republic, and though his life has been hard -- his mom died when he was young, his father disappeared, and he was left alone to raise his disabled brother -- it's the only life he has known. And now, he was being forced to leave Matias Delacroix/AP
Dominican Republic soldiers close a border gate on a Haitian man who was hoping to cross into Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. As the rest of the world closes its doors to Haitian migrants, the country that shares an island with Haiti also is cracking down in a way that human rights activists say hasn't been seen in decades. Matias Delacroix/AP
A man holds a rooster in a store that sells chickens in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of Haitians are believed to live in the Dominican Republic, even before many fled Haiti in recent months in the wake of a presidential assassination, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a severe shortage of fuel and a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings. Matias Delacroix/AP
Veronique Louis holds her daughter as her son plays with a cell phone in her home in the Los Coquitos neighborhood of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Earlier this month, Louis gave birth to her daughter at a hospital in Santo Domingo. She returned days later for further treatment because they botched the cesarean, but medical staff denied her care, according to her husband, Wilner Rafael. "They said they weren't treating Blacks, and that Haitians aren't people," he said. Matias Delacroix/AP
Rosemita Dorerus' children play with a cell phone in their home in the La Punta community of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Dorerus was nine months pregnant when she was detained in early November inside a hospital in the capital of Santo Domingo. She was later deported, leaving behind three young children. "Every day they ask me, 'When is Mom coming home? When is Mom coming home?'" said her partner, Guens Molière. "They cry almost daily." Matias Delacroix/AP
Guens Moliere poses for a photo with his children outside their home in the La Punta community of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. These days, many Haitian migrants and those of Haitian descent stay home out of fear of the authorities, or leave the house one at a time to avoid abandoning a child if both parents are deported. Matias Delacroix/AP
A woman waits in a line to regularize her immigration status outside the General Directorate of Migration in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Dozens of Haitians clutching folders, papers and passports lined up in hopes of renewing work permits, something many said they've done repeatedly to no avail; activists accuse the government of refusing to process the paperwork so they have reason to arrest them. Matias Delacroix/AP
A man poses for an ID photo in an improvised photo studio outside the General Directorate of Migration in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The government has repeatedly said it treats migrants humanely. President Luis Abinader recently told the United Nations that his country had borne the burden of dealing with the ripples of Haiti's crises on its own, without much help from the rest of the world. Matias Delacroix/AP
Eugenia Royer, 91, plays with her great-great-granddaughter in the Batey La Lecheria, a community of Haitian descendants, west of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of Haitians are believed to live in the Dominican Republic, even before many fled Haiti in recent months in the wake of a presidential assassination, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a severe shortage of fuel and a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings. Matias Delacroix/AP
Ramonita Charles talks with her neighbors at the Batey La Lecheria, a community of Haitian descendants, west of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Charles sells eggs, chips, cookies and other small items out of a tin shack to sustain her four siblings, three children and her mother, a former sugarcane worker who is in her early 90s. "You go out and you don't know if you're going to come back home," she said referring to the recent spike in deportations. Matias Delacroix/AP
Haitian migrant Philippe hawks bubble blower guns on one of the most congested avenues of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. An increasing mistreatment of the country's Haitians, observers say, coincided with the rise of Luis Abinader, who took office as president in August 2020. Matias Delacroix/AP
A pregnant woman waits to be attended to outside the Nuestra Senora de la Altagracia Maternity Hospital, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Haitian officials and activists say the government is violating laws and agreements by deporting pregnant women, separating children from parents and arresting people between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. as President Luis Abinader has unleashed a flurry of anti-Haitian actions. Matias Delacroix/AP
A Haitian migrant waits for his pregnant wife who went into labor, at the Nuestra Senora de la Altagracia Maternity Hospital, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Haitian officials and activists say the government is violating laws and agreements by deporting pregnant women, separating children from parents and arresting people between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. as President Luis Abinader has unleashed a flurry of anti-Haitian actions. Matias Delacroix/AP
A Haitian child plays in the Batey La Lima community, an impoverished community surrounded by a massive sugarcane plantation in the coastal city of La Romana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Activists say hostility against Haitians is spiraling as President Luis Abinader unleashed a flurry of anti-Haitian actions, including suspending a student-visa program for Haitians. Matias Delacroix/AP
Curtains hang from a clothesline in the Batey La Lima community, an impoverished community surrounded by a massive sugarcane plantation in the coastal city of La Romana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Matias Delacroix/AP
A Haitian migrant snacks on a stick of sugarcane in the Batey La Lima community, an impoverished community surrounded by a massive sugarcane plantation in the coastal city of La Romana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. As the rest of the world closes its doors to Haitian migrants, the country that shares an island with Haiti also is cracking down in a way that human rights activists say hasn't been seen in decades. Matias Delacroix/AP
Young Haitian migrants hang out in the Batey La Lima community, an impoverished community surrounded by a massive sugarcane plantation in the coastal city of La Romana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. As the rest of the world closes its doors to Haitian migrants, the country that shares an island with Haiti also is cracking down in a way that human rights activists say hasn't been seen in decades. Matias Delacroix/AP
A young Haitian migrant shaves a stalk of sugarcane in the Batey La Lima community, an impoverished community surrounded by a massive sugarcane plantation in the coastal city of La Romana, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. As the rest of the world closes its doors to Haitian migrants, the country that shares an island with Haiti also is cracking down in a way that human rights activists say hasn't been seen in decades. Matias Delacroix/AP
A man returns to Haiti after buying chickens at a market in the border town of Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Matias Delacroix/AP
Haitians wait to cross the border between Dominican Republic and Haiti in Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. As the rest of the world closes its doors to Haitian migrants, the country that shares an island with Haiti also is cracking down in a way that human rights activists say hasn't been seen in decades. Matias Delacroix/AP
DAJABON, Dominican Republic (AP) — Bien-Aimé St. Clair frowned as the stream of older Haitian migrants pushed past him. Accused of living in the Dominican Republic illegally, they knew they had no choice but to go back across the border to Haiti.
But St. Clair, 18, hesitated. He shouted at an immigration agent.