Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos MEGAN JANETSKY, Associated Press Oct. 11, 2022 Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 4 p.m.
HAVANA (AP) — As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”
But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.
