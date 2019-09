Dog missing from Tashua Knolls area

A 55-pound husky mix has been reported missing from the Tashua Knolls area. A 55-pound husky mix has been reported missing from the Tashua Knolls area. Photo: / Photo: / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dog missing from Tashua Knolls area 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

This female dog has been missing since Sunday. She is a gray/tan shepherd mix, about 55 pounds and described as shy and skittish. She was last seen in the Tashua Knolls area.

Anyone spotting her is asked not to call out or chase because she will run. Call 203-610-2142 with details of the location.

She is not from the area.