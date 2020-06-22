Dog licenses need to be renewed annually
Dog licenses must be renewed by Friday, July 31, by postal mail (this year only).
By state law, penalty charges of $1 per month, are added after July 31 (this year only).
To renew a dog license, complete the Dog License Application online at trumbull-ct.gov/ and review the following information for your pet:
• Address
• Owner’s name
• Pet’s Name
• Phone
• Type of dog
Also provide:
• A current rabies certificate (if applicable)
• Proof of spaying or neutering must be presented
• Payment for licensing fees (cash or check payable to: Town of Trumbull)
• Self addressed stamped envelopeLicense FeesSpayed or neutered: $8
• Non-spayed or non-neutered: $19
Late renewal charge after July 31: $1 per month (by state law)
Call 203-452-5035 to keep records up to date.