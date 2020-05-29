Dog license renewal by mail to Town Clerk’s office

Dog licenses become renewable after Monday, June 1, and must be renewed byFriday, July 31, for this year only.

By state law, penalty charges of $1 per month, are added after July 31, this year only.

If you no longer have the dog you licensed last year, call 203-452-5035 to keep records up to date.

Prices this year are:

Spayed or neutered, 8;

Non-spayed or non-neutered, $19.

You can renew your dog’s license through the mail and will need the following information for renewal:

Current rabies certificate;

Certificate of spaying or neutering (if applicable);

Check for the correct fee (no credit or debit cards), made payable to the Town of Trumbull. Checks can be mailed to the attention of the Town Clerk, 5866 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611

Self addressed stamped envelope.