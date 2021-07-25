Divine transformation: Ex-Alaska strip club becomes church MARK THIESSEN, Associated Press July 25, 2021 Updated: July 25, 2021 12:38 p.m.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A popular strip club that once beckoned customers off a busy highway leading into Anchorage is now a church offering salvation — instead of temptation — thanks to a daughter of a former exotic dancer.
Linda Dunegan believes divine intervention played a hand in transforming the building that housed Fantasies on 5th into the start-up Open Door Baptist Church, turning the show floor into a sanctuary and trading the dancer’s pole with a pulpit.