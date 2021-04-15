Divers aim to reach capsized ship in search for survivors STACEY PLAISANCE, KEVIN McGILL and JEFF MARTIN April 15, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 9:27 a.m.
1 of5 In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pull a person from the water Tuesday, April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat capsized 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A man who did not want to be identified surveys his company's barge that ran aground during a storm on Tuesday, that also capsized a lift boat, in the Gulf of Mexico, in Grand Isle, La., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris search for survivors Tuesday, April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat capsized 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Darra Ann Morales, right, shows a photo of her son Chaz Morales and his family on her phone, as Chaz Jr., 10, comforts his grandmother at their home in Slidell, La., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Darra Ann Morales is the mother and Chaz Jr. is the son of Chaz Morales, who is one of the crew members missing from the capsized vessel Seacor Power that departed from Port Fourchon when severe weather struck Tuesday. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Max Becherer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Darra Ann Morales shows a photo of her son Chaz Morales, with Chaz Jr., 10, at left, at the family home in Slidell, La., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Darra Ann Morales is the mother and Chaz Jr. is the son of Chaz Morales, who is one of the crew members missing from the capsized vessel Seacor Power that departed from Port Fourchon when severe weather struck Tuesday. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Max Becherer/AP Show More Show Less
PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Racing against time in the search for 12 people missing since their ship capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, Coast Guard divers hoped a break in stormy weather Thursday would give them an opportunity to reach the overturned platform vessel.
The Seacor Power flipped over in hurricane-force winds and high seas on Tuesday, miles south of the Louisiana coast. Six people were rescued alive and one person's body was recovered from the water as searchers scanned an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.
STACEY PLAISANCE, KEVIN McGILL and JEFF MARTIN