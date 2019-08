Dive-In Movies features Aquaman Aug. 22

On Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8:15 p.m., Aquaman will be the featured movie at Dive-In Movies movie night held at Tashua Pool.

Movie start times are approximate and may be canceled or rescheduled due to weather.

Pool noodles and small tubes may be used during this event (subject to lifeguard discretion).