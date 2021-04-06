Discrimination part of everyday life for Peru's trans people REGINA GARCIA CANO, Associated Press April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 9:38 a.m.
1 of6 Together for Peru transgender congressional candidate Gahela Cari, campaigns in the Casachacra shanty town on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Like virtually all political candidates, Cari has had to face off attacks over her proposals during her campaign for a seat in Peru's congress, but unlike the rest, she has also had to fend off transphobic harassment. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2020 file photo, transgender candidate Gahela Cari, speaks in her first run for Congress during a campaign rally in Lima, Peru. Cari, 28, in a second run, is seeking to become the first transgender legislator in the Sunday, April 11, 2021 general election. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Together for Peru party transgender congressional candidate Gahela Cari, leads a bicycle caravan as she campaigns in Lima, Peru, Sunday, March 28, 2021. This is the second time in as many years that Cari runs for Congress, following those of two other trans women's unsuccessful attempts over a decade ago. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Supporters of Together for Peru party transgender congressional candidate Gahela Cari canvas for votes as she campaigns, pictured in the background on left, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, March 28, 2021. If elected, Cari will become the first trans representative in the Peruvian Congress. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2020 file photo, transgender congressional candidate Gahela Cari, second right, in her first unsuccessful run for Congress tries to convince transgender sex workers to vote, in Lima, Peru. Cari herself worked as a prostitute for more than a year on the streets of Lima, many of which she travels to spread her campaign message. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 In this March 27, 2021 file photo, Together for Peru transgender congressional candidate Gahela Cari, left front, claps as she campaigns in her second run for Congress, in the Casachacra shanty town on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. Two previous attempts from other trans women a decade ago failed to win enough votes. Cari is running for a seat for the second time and if she wins will become the first transgender representative in Peru’s Congress. Martin Mejia/AP Show More Show Less
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The attack on Gahela Cari came following a televised political debate in the form of a searing tweet from her opponent. Attached to it was an image of her Peruvian elections registration with her names and gender given at birth, all of which she no longer identifies with, highlighted in red.
Many defended Cari, who is running for a seat in Peru's Congress, but the tweet also garnered hundreds of likes and supportive comments. “Seriously, I don’t see where the discrimination is,” one person replied.
REGINA GARCIA CANO