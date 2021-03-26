Diocese pulls application for headstones in Trumbull cemetery

TRUMBULL — A controversial plan to place headstones in a Trumbull cemetery ended this week with a single sentence from Tony Silber, the deputy chairman of the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission.
“This is going to be a shorter meeting than you might have anticipated,” Silber said in opening the 16-minute business portion of the meeting on Wednesday. “The 1056 Daniels Farm Road application, Bridgeport Catholic Diocese Corporation, requesting a modification of zoning approval for the cemetery — that has been withdrawn.”