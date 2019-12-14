Diocesan Choir for Youth cantata

A Diocesan Choir for Youth cantata will be held at Fairfield University Qick Center for the Arts on Dec. 20. A Diocesan Choir for Youth cantata will be held at Fairfield University Qick Center for the Arts on Dec. 20. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Diocesan Choir for Youth cantata 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Performance of an eight-movement cantata called The Glory of Christmas, will be among the highlights of this year’s Arise and Shine Christmas Concert on Friday Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m., at Fairfield University Quick Center for the Arts.

The Diocesan Choir for Youth (C4Y) under the direction of Mary Bozzuti-Higgins of Wilton will be celebrating its fifth-anniversary season. A former professional opera soprano, Bozzuti-Higgins is highly regarded for her work in conducting large music ensembles for schools and civic groups, and is the founding director of the diocesan youth choir.

More than 140 singers from grade six through seniors in college will perform traditional carols and contemporary favorites during this year’s concert, which will be attended by Bishop Frank J. Caggiano.

In addition to choir members and college-age alumni who return for the concert each year, children’s choirs from five parishes will be joining the performance. The schools include St. Theresa in Trumbull and St. Catherine of Siena in Nichols.

Bozzuti-Higgins said the Christmas Cantata will be presented in the style of Lessons and Carols, with three narrators. This year’s concert will introduce a harp to the nine piece instrumental ensemble providing the music.

“We’ll close the concert with traditional Dark is the Silent Night, which calls for audience participation and brings the night to a more quiet conclusion with the full company on stage,” said Bozzuti-Higgins.

General admission tickets are $22 and can be purchased at the door; online at quickcenter.fairfield.edu, by calling 203-254-4010 or toll-free 1-877-ARTS-396.

To learn more about C4Y, visit c4ysings.org.