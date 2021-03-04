Different police approach favored for nonviolent 911 calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Social service and mental health professionals could respond to many non-violent 911 calls in Ohio's capital and largest city that are now handled by police, according to a survey conducted as part of an ongoing review of policing.

More than half of respondents said that wellness checks and missing person reports are among calls that both police and trained crisis professionals could handle together, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Nearly two-thirds of respondents felt that mental health crises and suicide threats not involving reports of weapons don't require any police response, according to the survey conducted by the Saunders PR Group.