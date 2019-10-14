Diaper collection for low-income families

Friday, Oct. 20 through Wednesday, Nov. 2, two Trumbull-based service organizations, The Rotary Club of Trumbull and Trumbull Community Women, will be collecting packages of diapers for low-income families residing in Trumbull and Bridgeport.

Collection boxes for diapers will be set up in:

Trumbull Town Hall lobby, 5866 Main St., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Trumbull Self Storage, 245 Spring Hill Road, Monday -Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, 1718 Huntington Tpke., Monday and Wednesday, 10 a..m.-8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA, 20 Trefoil Dr., Monday -Friday, 5:15 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Diapers collected will be distributed to low-income families through Trumbull Social Services, Mercy Learning Center, nOURish Bridgeport and the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.