Diaper Drive for low income families

State Representatives Laura Devlin and David Rutigliano, Trumbull's First Selectman Vicky Tesoro, Beth Stoller from Trumbull Rotary, Janine Wolfe from Trumbull Community Women and Vincent Fini from Trumbull Rotary with their donations of diapers.

Now through Saturday, Nov. 2, two Trumbull-based service organizations, The Rotary Club of Trumbull and Trumbull Community Women, will be collecting packages of diapers for low-income families residing in Trumbull and Bridgeport.

Collection boxes for diapers will be set up in:

Trumbull Town Hall lobby, 5866 Main St., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Trumbull Self Storage, 245 Spring Hill Road, Monday -Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, 1718 Huntington Tpke., Monday and Wednesday, 10 a..m.-8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA, 20 Trefoil Dr., Monday -Friday, 5:15 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Diapers collected will be distributed to low-income families through Trumbull Social Services, Mercy Learning Center, nOURish Bridgeport and the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.