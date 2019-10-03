Diabetes activist enters NE Minnesota congressional race

BAXTER, Minn. (AP) — Diabetes activist Quinn Nystrom is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge GOP Rep. Pete Stauber in northeastern Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

Nystrom said Thursday that she’s running to bring down the costs of health care and prescription drugs. She says Stauber has failed to follow through on his promise to help struggling Minnesotans afford their health care.

The 33-year-old Nystrom previously served on the Baxter City Council. The Type 1 diabetic has lobbed the Minnesota and other state legislatures and Congress about ways to reduce the cost of insulin.

Another Democratic candidate, Soren Sorenson, of Bemidji, filed last month. He finished last in the 2018 Democratic primary.

Stauber is serving his first term, representing a district that was once a Democratic stronghold but has become increasingly Republican over the years.