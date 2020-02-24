Devlin seeks fourth term

State Rep. Laura Devlin (R-134th) of Fairfield will run for a fourth term representing the 134th State House District, which includes sections of Fairfield and Trumbull.

“It is such an honor serving as your state representative,” Devlin said in her announcement statement. Fairfield and Trumbull are two of the most desirable communities in our state and I hope to have the opportunity to serve you again in the next legislative term.”

Devlin said she hoped to be a voice in Hartford for people and businesses that call Connecticut home.

“I am committed to continuing to work hard for the people and businesses of the district and do all I can to make Connecticut a great place to live, work, raise a family, and retire,” she said.

Devlin was first elected to the state legislature in 2014 and is the House Ranking Member of the Transportation Committee. In that role she has advocated for a comprehensive transportation plan that prioritizes projects, modernizes rail service, and does not increase taxes, or implement tolls, she said. She also serves on the legislature’s Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, the Transportation Bonding subcommittee, and the Education Committee.

In the most recent legislative session, Devlin supported bi-partisan legislation aimed at curbing opioid addiction in Connecticut, supported PTSD coverage for law enforcement officers and firefighters, and supported the creation of a new cancer relief fund for firefighters who develop certain kinds of cancer on the job, she said.

Additionally, Devlin worked with Fairfield parents to pass legislation on the accessibility of life-saving EpiPens on school buses for children with life-threatening allergies.

Devlin is a former member of Fairfield’s Board of Assessment Appeals and the Representative Town Meeting.