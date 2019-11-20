Deval Patrick takes nascent 2020 campaign to South Carolina

Democratic presidential hopeful and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, right, fields questions during a campaign event at a restaurant, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Deval Patrick has made his first trip to South Carolina as a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, meeting with about a dozen black female small-business owners.

The black former Massachusetts governor said Tuesday night in Columbia that he’s running for president because he believes the values of community in the country are frayed.

Launching his bid for president just 2½ months before the Iowa caucuses, Patrick is betting that he can make his case to a broad coalition of voters, including many who remain undecided. To win South Carolina, he would need a base of support from the black voters who comprise roughly two-thirds of the state’s Democratic electorate.

In South Carolina, two women who said they didn’t previously know much about Patrick said they would consider voting for him.