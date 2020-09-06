Detroit seeking proposals for Eastern Market developments

DETROIT (AP) — Proposals are being sought for developments at two sites in Detroit’s Eastern Market area.

Nearly one acre (.4 hectare) of vacant land on the northeast corner of the Dequindre Cut Greenway is available for a mixed-use, mixed income housing development, according to Detroit’s Housing and Revitalization Department.

At least 20% of the residential units must be set aside for people earning 80% of the area median income or less.

The second development site is on 3.5 acres (1.4 hectares) and intended for a new food manufacturing, production and distribution facility. It offers commercial office space and public parking.

Oct. 30 is the deadline for proposals for the mixed-use development. Proposals for the food manufacturing facility must be submitted by Dec. 16.

Detroit’s Eastern Market is just northeast of downtown.