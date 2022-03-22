Detroit schools aim to catch up, and then some, with US aid COREY WILLIAMS, Associated Press March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 6:53 a.m.
DETROIT (AP) — For years, Laela Bullock moved to her own rhythm when it came to schoolwork. The switch to remote learning, if anything, brought a welcome break from fights in the hallways of the 15-year-old's Detroit school, but her grades still lagged.
Things started turning around with one-on-one tutoring this year — paid for with $1.3 billion the Detroit Public Schools Community District is receiving in federal COVID-19 relief aid.
