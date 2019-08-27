Detroit-area officer who questioned black man resigns

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer has resigned, two weeks after he questioned a black man when a white woman claimed he was staring at her.

Royal Oak's police chief disclosed the resignation Monday at a city council meeting. Chief Corrigan O'Donohue said the officer quit Friday "when faced with the consequences of his actions."

The woman called 911 and reported feeling uncomfortable after 20-year-old Devin Myers circled her vehicle on Aug. 13. Myers says he had parked his car and was walking to a restaurant when he was stopped by police. He believes he was racially profiled.

O'Donohue said the stop shouldn't have lasted 20 minutes. He said the officer also shouldn't have asked for Myers' identification.

O'Donohue said he apologized to Myers two days after the incident.