WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts father charged with bringing a gun to his daughter's school to confront a male student who allegedly punched the girl has been held without bail even though he denies being in possession of a weapon.

Jerome Weekes, 41, of Canton, appeared at a hearing Thursday to determine whether he is a danger to society and was ordered held until a jury-waived trial on Jan. 18, The Telegram & Gazette reported.