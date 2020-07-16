Des Moines police say man killed woman, then himself

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police said Thursday that a man apparently shot and killed a woman and then killed himself.

Police identified the woman killed in the Wednesday afternoon shooting as Miranda Arlene Stierwalt, 27. Investigators believe she was shot by Daniel Francis Dooley, 33, who then shot and killed himself, police said.

The couple lived together in the Des Moines home.

Officers found their bodies Wednesday after Stierwalt's 10-year-old child entered the home and found her body. The child called 911 and said she was injured.