Des Moines police charge woman with murder in death of man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police on Thursday charged a woman with murder in the death of a man who was shot to death in a neighborhood near Drake University.

Police charged Whitney Ann Davis, 33, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Newman, 36, of Des Moines.

Officers were called to investigate a shooting Wednesday afternoon, just east of the Drake campus. They found Newman dead, apparently from a gunshot wound.

Police said early Thursday that Davis had been arrested and was being held in the Polk County jail.