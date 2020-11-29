https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Des-Moines-Police-arrest-driver-in-fatal-15761230.php
Des Moines Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old Des Moines man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last week.
Des Moines Police said Sunday that Lim Bol Choul was arrested after an anonymous tip led investigators to him. Police also found the dark-colored SUV that was involved in the crash Thursday night.
Choul is facing charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving without insurance.
When authorities responded to the crash shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, they found a pedestrian who was critically injured. That man was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Police said Sunday that they still could not release the name of the victim.
View Comments