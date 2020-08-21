Deputy pleads not guilty in fatal traffic stop shooting

CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a man following a traffic stop last year has pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Carroll County deputy Jacob Baker, 29, entered his plea Thursday during a brief court appearance. He was released on a person recognizance bond, and his attorney has said she's confident a review will show Baker acted reasonably and legally to protect himself.

Baker fatally shot Robert Sikon III, 41, of Carrollton, on Nov. 16. The vehicle was being driven by Sikon’s fiancee, who has said the two men “tussled” before Sikon ran and was shot in the back.

Authorities have said an arrest warrant had been issued in September 2019 for Sikon, who was accused of failing to pay child support.

Baker faces three to 11 years in prison if convicted. He had been on paid administrative leave following the incident, but his status with the sheriff's department was unclear Friday.