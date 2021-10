JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A deputy U.S. marshal from Louisiana has died days after he was in a car crash on duty in central Mississippi.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Jared Keyworth was working in the Jackson area Sept. 28 when he was in a wreck near the suburb of Florence, WAPT-TV reported. Keyworth was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he died Friday, authorities said.