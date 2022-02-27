Skip to main content
News

Deputies shoot, injure man accused of threatening behavior

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities said two deputies shot and injured a man in Grand Forks Sunday who walked toward them with a gun in his hand and refused commands to drop the weapon.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department said deputies were responding to another report shortly before 11:30 a.m. when dispatchers received a call about a man breaking into a house. Deputies arrived within minutes and were told by the homeowner that the suspect was standing by her vehicle with a gun, according to the sheriff's release.

The release said deputies shot the man after he continued to ignore their orders. The 37-year-old suspect was transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's department said. No other injuries were reported.

The two deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for any officers involved in shootings. Their names have not been released.